Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells 4,744 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. 292,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,349. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $347,140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,087,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

