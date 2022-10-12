Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $61,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,842,060.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $519,520.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $506,080.00.

XPEL Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. 186,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in XPEL by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $606,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on XPEL to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Stories

