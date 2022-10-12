Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $232.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.56. Insulet has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

