Insured Finance (INFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $94,963.62

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $94,963.62 and $405.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,864,272 tokens. The official message board for Insured Finance is insuredfinance.medium.com. Insured Finance’s official website is insured.finance. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @insuredfin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance (INFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Insured Finance has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 31,864,271.82933265 in circulation. The last known price of Insured Finance is 0.00288325 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $583.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insured.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars.

