Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IART. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,570. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.