Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW) Short Interest Up 381.8% in September

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 381.8% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,233. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Get Intelligent Medicine Acquisition alerts:

About Intelligent Medicine Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.