Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW) Short Interest Up 381.8% in September

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 381.8% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,233. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
About Intelligent Medicine Acquisition
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intelligent Medicine Acquisition (IQMDW)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.