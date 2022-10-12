International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Stock Price Down 0.3%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.03. 5,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 36,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

