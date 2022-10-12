International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Bank of America

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.8 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.06. 80,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after acquiring an additional 467,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174,397 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,688,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,231,000 after buying an additional 329,515 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

