Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.88 Per Share

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Income Plus’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock opened at GBX 148.90 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.28. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 52-week low of GBX 141.04 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.36). The firm has a market cap of £251.01 million and a PE ratio of 1,638.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.23.

In related news, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £5,082 ($6,140.65).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

