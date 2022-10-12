Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Position Lifted by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after buying an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after buying an additional 75,634 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,394 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,454,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 146,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,250,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 216,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. 18,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,700. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.