Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 308.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,528,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

