Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 47,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. 10,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,506. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $104.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

