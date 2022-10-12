Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 57,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,756. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

