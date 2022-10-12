Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PUI stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $38.34.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $993,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

