Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BAB traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. 1,352,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.