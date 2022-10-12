Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,742 call options on the company. This is an increase of 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,264 call options.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TME stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 97,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,442,741. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

