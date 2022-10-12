InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

InVivo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.10. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

