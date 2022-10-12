IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.12.

IQV stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,287. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.32 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

