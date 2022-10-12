iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.15

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.15 and traded as high as $56.48. iRobot shares last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 253,607 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities lowered iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRobot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on iRobot to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.22. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

