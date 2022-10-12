Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,169 shares of company stock worth $1,496,969. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

