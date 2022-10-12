iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. 2,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.