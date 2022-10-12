iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,386 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,188. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

