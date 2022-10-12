iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 61,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after acquiring an additional 696,109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. 39,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.42.

