iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the September 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 63.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 54,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

