iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.13

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 207501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.