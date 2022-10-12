iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.73. 14,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,174. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average of $224.37. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

