iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.5% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $359.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $357.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

