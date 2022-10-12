iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.15. 81,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,633,255. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $357.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.81.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

