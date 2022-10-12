iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is JSF Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 230.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,101 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,646. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.44 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.