iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,834 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,388,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

