iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Verde Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Verde Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,978,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 658,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after acquiring an additional 222,086 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 192,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.32. 259,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,011. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

