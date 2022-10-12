iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,011. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

