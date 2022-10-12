Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.59

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $6.40. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 33,162 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

