J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,340 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

ADBE opened at $284.83 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.06 and a 200-day moving average of $389.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

