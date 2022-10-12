J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 499 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFAV stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

