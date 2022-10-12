J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 5,988 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 68.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 476.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.7 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.