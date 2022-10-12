James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $31.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JRVR. Barclays increased their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $39.56.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

