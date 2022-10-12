Javier del Ser Perez Buys 300,000 Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Stock

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Rating) insider Javier del Ser Perez acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($115,998.07).

Shares of Steppe Cement stock opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.40) on Wednesday. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 24.13 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 47.89 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

