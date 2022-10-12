JB Capital LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Broadcom by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Broadcom stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.58 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

