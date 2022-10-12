JB Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE:KMB opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

