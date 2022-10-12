JB Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ONEQ stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $63.11.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.