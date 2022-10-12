JB Capital LLC Sells 532 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in PepsiCo by 57.8% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 41,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 30.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 3.8 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.64. The company has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

