Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OPAD. Compass Point cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 5.10.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.14. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of 0.92 and a 52-week high of 9.20.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.02. Offerpad Solutions had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of 1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.13 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 140,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 1.68 per share, with a total value of 235,803.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,378,106 shares in the company, valued at 2,315,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 59.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. LL Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,600,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 962,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 501,046 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

