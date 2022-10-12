Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on General Dynamics Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $227.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

