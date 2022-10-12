Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

