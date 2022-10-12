Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 200,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,524,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,438 over the last ninety days. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

