John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.90

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 243376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CJS Securities raised John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $85,292.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

