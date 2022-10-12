JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €690.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Kering Price Performance

Shares of EPA KER traded up €1.70 ($1.73) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €445.25 ($454.34). 136,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($425.92). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €512.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €510.96.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

