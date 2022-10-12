JSF Financial LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.86.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,097. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.