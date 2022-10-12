JSF Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth about $140,758,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth about $55,888,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth about $35,125,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth about $29,257,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Braze Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 7,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,596. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -18.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,181,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $502,242.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 119,956 shares valued at $5,097,156. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

